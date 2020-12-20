Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 797,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,497. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

