Henry Schuck Sells 400,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

