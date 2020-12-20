HEX (HEX) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $937.28 million and $5.33 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057216 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001700 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00020387 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004964 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00023798 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

