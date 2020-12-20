Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE HEP opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.