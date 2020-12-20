Hush Price Hits $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Hush has a total market cap of $456,572.12 and $149,167.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00315266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00040732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

