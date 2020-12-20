Hyperion 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,040.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $68,040.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00746988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00168895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00376620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00075572 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.