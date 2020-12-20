Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.04. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 202,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,024.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,534,349,000 after buying an additional 8,528,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

