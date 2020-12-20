IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Insider Sells £567,988.11 in Stock

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) insider Giles Kirkley Willits sold 93,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £567,988.11 ($742,080.10).

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 554 ($7.24) on Friday. IG Design Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 494.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.15 million and a PE ratio of 36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

