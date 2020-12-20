Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

IBTX opened at $62.00 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,056 shares of company stock valued at $995,168. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

