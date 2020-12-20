Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,148,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 277,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

IEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The company has a market cap of $289.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.