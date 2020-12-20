Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,275 ($29.72) per share, with a total value of £159.25 ($208.06).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 2,215.91 ($28.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,285.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCDO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

