Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $172.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AppFolio by 35.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,065,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 60.0% during the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

