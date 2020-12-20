Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $1,093,100.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $118.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SiTime by 85.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 91.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

