Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

Shares of IFP opened at C$23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.68. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.