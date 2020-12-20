Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

EELV opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

