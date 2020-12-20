Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 94,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical volume of 16,516 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 173.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth about $125,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

