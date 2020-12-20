Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Moderna, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.89). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.26.

MRNA stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,021 shares of company stock worth $57,158,267. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

