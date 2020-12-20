Jeremi Gorman Sells 50,808 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,415 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $605,038.75.

On Monday, October 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $450,649.20.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $54.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

