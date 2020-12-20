JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 45,187 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Neenah worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after buying an additional 115,655 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 123,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $56.69 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $952.51 million, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

