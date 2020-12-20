JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.