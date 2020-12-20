JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,826,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

