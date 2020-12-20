JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 73,349 Shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.95% of Experience Investment worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Experience Investment by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,020,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPC opened at $10.66 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

