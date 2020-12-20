JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 86,254 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $24.93 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.