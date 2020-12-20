K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNTNF. Pi Financial lifted their target price on K92 Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

