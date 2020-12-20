Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s share price rose 12.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 10,112,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 3,268,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

In other Kaixin Auto news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of Kaixin Auto stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

