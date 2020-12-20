Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s share price rose 12.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 10,112,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 3,268,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.
About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)
Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.