KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Cap of $2.62 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $33.94 and $24.43. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $22.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00152802 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.