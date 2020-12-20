Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 23rd

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 23rd. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kensington Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.