Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Critical Review

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences $4.26 million 38.25 -$61.39 million ($1.59) -2.60 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 5.15 $9.39 million $0.61 8.44

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kindred Biosciences. Kindred Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kindred Biosciences and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.81, indicating a potential upside of 161.80%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 202.91%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kindred Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences -62.50% -25.42% -18.20% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01%

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats Kindred Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

