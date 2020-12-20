Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.77

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.77 and last traded at $142.96, with a volume of 2920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.71.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $3,802,272.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after purchasing an additional 560,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

