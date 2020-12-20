Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

