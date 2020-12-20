Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $1.91. 4,889,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 836,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

KOPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

