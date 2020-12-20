Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$34.52 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5394363 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.86%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

