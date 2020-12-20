Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lazard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

