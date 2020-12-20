Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.26.

Shares of LEN opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,626,118. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,771,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

