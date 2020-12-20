Litecoin Cash Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $2,287.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.00609832 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.08 or 0.99761991 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 703,400,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

