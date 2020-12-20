LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.62

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 31616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,099 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,363. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $40,928,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LivePerson by 318.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,957 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $8,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

