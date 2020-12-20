LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $902.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

