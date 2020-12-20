LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CEQP stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

