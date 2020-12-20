LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,537 Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco High Income Trust II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 2,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLT opened at $13.35 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

