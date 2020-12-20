LPL Financial LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.96. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 491,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,900 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis upped their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

