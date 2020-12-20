LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,717 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WPX. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

In related news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

