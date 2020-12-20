LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,328 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 692.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 245,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIN stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

