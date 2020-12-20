LUKSO Market Capitalization Tops $4.54 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $1.75 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

