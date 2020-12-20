Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $103.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,450. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $368,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,152 shares of company stock worth $3,742,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

