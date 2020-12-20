LUNA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.68 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinone and GDAC. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00746099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00169085 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00120898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00075268 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

