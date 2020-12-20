Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $6.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 24,268,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,670,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 216.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 49.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

