Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Receives $98.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

Several analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

MSGE opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,249,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,880,000.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

