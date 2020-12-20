Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Christopher Getley Acquires 3,000 Shares

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Christopher Getley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £6,540 ($8,544.55).
Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Majedie Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.99.
Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) Company Profile
