Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Christopher Getley Acquires 3,000 Shares

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Christopher Getley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £6,540 ($8,544.55).

Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Majedie Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.99.

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

