MarteXcoin (MXT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $5,469.59 and $2.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002501 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,659,579 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

