Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.64.
Shares of MLM opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $287.51.
In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.