Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.64.

Shares of MLM opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $287.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

